Search

Advanced search

Hampstead community cops drafted in by Scotland Yard to police Extinction Rebellion protests

PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 October 2019

Police arrest a protester who had been glued to to others in a circle, adjacent to the Women of World War Two memorial on Whitehall, during the third day of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Police arrest a protester who had been glued to to others in a circle, adjacent to the Women of World War Two memorial on Whitehall, during the third day of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Ward officers from across Camden have been drafted in to help police the non-violent Extinction Rebellion protests in Westminster.

A protester on a wooden structure on Birdcage Walk, outside the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, during the third day of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA ImagesA protester on a wooden structure on Birdcage Walk, outside the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, during the third day of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Scotland Yard told this newspaper that "unprecedented demand" meant that cops would be moved across for a fortnight. This is weeks after the Ham&High revealed that Hampstead Town was back to its full complement of two dedicated ward officers (DWOs). Other wards have also recently had new recruits.

You may also want to watch:

Camden Safer Neighbourhood Board has said it was "unhappy" with the situation in an email to safer neighbourhood panel chairs this afternoon.

However it said it didn't object as long as officers were returned to normal duties afterwards, and views it as a "one-off."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Due to the unprecedented demand expected over the next two weeks DWOs will be used to enable the MPS to meet the resourcing and skills need. They will only be considered for deployment once all other options have been exhausted. In the first instance they will be deployed within their own Basic Command Units to support response policing. As a last resort, if they have specialist skills required at the event, they will be deployed on Public Order Aid."

Most Read

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Contaminated blood scandal: Top north London doctors knew blood products had transmitted hepatitis in 1974

Factor VIII blood products infected thousands of haemophiliacs with HIV and hepatitus C during the contamniated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Factor 8 Campaign UK

Muswell Hill businesses ‘save Christmas’ and fund tree a year after embarrassment

The 2018 Muswell Hill Christmas tree was not well-received. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Contaminated blood scandal: Top north London doctors knew blood products had transmitted hepatitis in 1974

Factor VIII blood products infected thousands of haemophiliacs with HIV and hepatitus C during the contamniated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Factor 8 Campaign UK

Muswell Hill businesses ‘save Christmas’ and fund tree a year after embarrassment

The 2018 Muswell Hill Christmas tree was not well-received. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead community cops drafted in by Scotland Yard to police Extinction Rebellion protests

Police arrest a protester who had been glued to to others in a circle, adjacent to the Women of World War Two memorial on Whitehall, during the third day of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Jo Brand and Doc Brown perform at Air Ambulance comedy fundraiser in Highgate

Doc Brown performs at the gig Upstairs at the Gatehouse Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Terra Terra Review

Review: Noises Off, Garrick Theatre

Lisa-McGrillis-Lloyd-Owen-Sarah-Hadland-Meera-Syal-in-Noises-Off-Garrick-Theatre-Picture Credit-Helen-Maybanks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists