Search

Advanced search

Two men cleared of Northern Line racism charges after incident with Muswell Hill councillor

PUBLISHED: 17:05 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 02 October 2020

Jurors were shown an image of Mark Lewis and Gary Forbes taken by Cllr Ogiehor on the night in question last June. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Jurors were shown an image of Mark Lewis and Gary Forbes taken by Cllr Ogiehor on the night in question last June. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Archant

Two man accused of racially-aggravated harassment on a Northern Line tube have been acquitted.

Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Liberal DemocratsJulia Ogiehor. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Mark Lewis, 53, and Gary Forbes, 49, were on trial over a confrontation with Muswell Hill councillor Julia Ogiehor last June.

On Friday afternoon a jury at Guildford Crown Court found the pair not guilty, while also clearing Mr Lewis of a charge of racially-aggravated common assault.

Earlier the court heard how the incident, on June 21 last year, saw Mr Forbes, of Ballards Lane, Finchley, ask Cllr Ogiehor: “Where are you from?”

You may also want to watch:

During the trial elements of the conversation which happened afterwards were disputed,

The confrontation lasted around ten minutes, as the train travelled between Camden Town where Mr Forbes and Mr Lewis had been drinking, and East Finchley, when Cllr Ogiehor left the carriage.

Mr Lewis, of High Road, Whetstone, was accused of grabbing Cllr Ogiehor’s hand at one stage. He denied this had been intentional, and the jury agreed in clearing him of the assault charge.

Afterwards, Cllr Ogiehor said she was “absolutely devastated” by the verdict.

READ MORE: Defendant denies Northern Line racism, says he spoke to councillor ‘because she was attractive’

READ MORE: Men stand trial accused of racially-aggravated harassment of Black councillor on Northern line tube

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Europa League: Arsenal, Tottenham learn group opponents

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions on the touchline

Mikel Arteta ‘fully supported’ as he tries to strengthen Arsenal squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Anfield

Haringey’s Loizou looking to continue making club history in FA Cup with Chertsey tie

Haringey Borough beat Poole Town to reach the FA Cup first round (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wingate boss Knight believes Lewes clash will be good measuring block

Wingate & Finchley celebrating a goal (Pic: Martin Addison)

Two men cleared of Northern Line racism charges after incident with Muswell Hill councillor

Jurors were shown an image of Mark Lewis and Gary Forbes taken by Cllr Ogiehor on the night in question last June. Picture: Julia Ogiehor