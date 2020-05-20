Search

Advanced search

‘She has thrown our community into despair’: Jewish burial society slam coroner’s treatment of Rabbi

PUBLISHED: 07:30 21 May 2020

Senior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall 05.07.18. Picture: Polly Hancock

Senior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall 05.07.18. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

The senior coroner covering Inner North London is under fire over her treatment of the family of a Rabbi who died of coronavirus – with the Adath Yisroel Burial Society which manages a large number of Jewish funerals in north London considering legal action.

The Adath Yisroel Burial Society's building, perched on the edge of Cissold Park in Islington. They brought the judicial review against Mary Hassell for her first-come, first-served approach to burialsThe Adath Yisroel Burial Society's building, perched on the edge of Cissold Park in Islington. They brought the judicial review against Mary Hassell for her first-come, first-served approach to burials

Rabbi Bobby Hill died amid cancer treatment at University College Hospital.

Although his body was released by the senior coroner – Mary Hassell - in time for a funeral to take place on Friday May 15, this was only after the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote to the Chief Coroner Mark Lucraft QC on May 14.

Ms Hassell’s patch includes Camden, Islington and Hackney.

Rabbi Hill’s case had been referred to the coroner on May 11, but according to Ms van der Zyl’s letter on May 12 the coroner “did not even show [Rabbi Hill’s family] the courtesy of meeting with them”.

Senior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall 05.07.18. Picture: Polly HancockSenior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall 05.07.18. Picture: Polly Hancock

In 2018 Ms Hassell instituted a ‘cab-rank’ system for dealing with new referrals which infuriated religious communities and was successfully challenged at judicial review by the AYBS as discriminatory – as for many Jews and Muslims the time between one’s death and burial is of the utmost importance.

You may also want to watch:

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said: “I am so sorry for Mr Hill and his family who have suffered extra anxiety at a time of intense grief. I am doubly disappointed that this case again involves Mary Hassell whose conduct in 2018 led to a successful court case brought by the Adath Yisroel Burial Society to ensure that Ms Hassell would even consider giving priority to a family who requested it. ”

Dr Asher Gratt, from the AYBS, told this newspaper: “Ms Hassell’s rigid conduct this week, causing such immense anguish and trauma, has thrown our community into despair.

“People, especially the elderly and vulnerable, no longer feel safe. They are terrified at what will happen to them when they die.

“We are meeting with top lawyers in the coming days to consider all possible options to once and for all put a stop to this.”

In response to Ms van der Zyl’s letter, the Chief Coroner wrote he was “unable to intervene in individual

cases or supervise individual judicial decision-making by coroners” and that this was particularly important where there was a threat of litigation.

Ms Hassell’s office has not responded to this newspaper’s request for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Could obesity in Hampstead and Highgate be playing a role in area’s coronavirus rates?

Hospital admissions were obesity is a factor are on the rise. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Could obesity in Hampstead and Highgate be playing a role in area’s coronavirus rates?

Hospital admissions were obesity is a factor are on the rise. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Cricket: England women could return next month

England Women's Nat Sciver (second left) celebrates with team-mates after catching out Australia Women's Alyssa Healy during the Ashes T20 at The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

‘She has thrown our community into despair’: Jewish burial society slam coroner’s treatment of Rabbi

Senior coroner Mary Hassell outside Camden Town Hall 05.07.18. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Qatar promise ‘affordable’ 2022 World Cup

A general view of the Al Wakrah Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe apparent breach of lockdown rules

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: Clubs ‘assume WSL season is over’

Arsenal women's club captain Jordan Nobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.
Drive 24