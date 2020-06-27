Man ‘armed with a knife’ arrested after ‘threatening to kill’ neighbours in Finchley Road

Man arrested after making 'threats to kill' in Finchley Road. Picture: Met Police Metropolitan Police

A man ‘armed with a knife’ has been arrested after threatening to kill residents in Finchley Road.

Emergency services responded to the incident at approximately 10.50am this morning (June 27) at a property in Finchley Road near the junction with Platts Lane.

A man in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody where he remains, Scotland Yard said.

A source told the Ham & High a man “wielding a knife” was behaving in a threatening manner towards residents who called the police.

“They arrested a man after forcing entry into a flat he was occupying,” the source said.

“At one stage as many as 12 to 15 officers were at the scene as well as at least one ambulance but there are no reports of injuries.”

At 4pm this afternoon a police presence remained at the house.

A police spokesperson said there were “reports he was armed with a knife”.

“Officers attended and spoke with the man, aged in his 40s, who was inside his address.

“He was subsequently arrested for making threats to kill and taken into custody at a north London police station where he remains,” they added.

An LAS spokesperson for LAS said: “We were called to Finchley Road at that time but we didn’t treat anyone nor take anyone to hospital.

Enquiries continue.