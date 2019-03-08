Breaking

Man dies after being stabbed near Regent’s Park Mosque

Regent's Park Mosque. Picture: Flickr R~P~M Archant

Police are investigating after a man was killed near Regent’s Park Mosque this evening.

Officers and the London Ambulance service were called at 6.15pm to Elmton Court, near Cunningham Place following reports of a man being attacked.

When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, but later died.

The nearby Regent’s Park Mosque, in Park Road, was then cordoned off by police.

Footage on social media showed armed police inside the mosque. Worshippers have now been able to leave.

The Met Police has said the incident isn’t terror related.

Police are looking to trace the suspects, who fled the scene after the incident.

There has been no arrests.