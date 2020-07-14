Search

Advanced search

Wood Green shooting: Man shot in the shoulder after being chased by gang

PUBLISHED: 22:34 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 22:34 14 July 2020

The victim was shot in the shoulder. Picture: Met Police

The victim was shot in the shoulder. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in the shoulder in Wood Green High Road.

The 27-year-old victim was with two of his friends when they were chased by a gang at about 9.45pm last night.

He was hit in the shoulder with a bullet before the trio found refuge in a shop.

But the armed group of suspects then opened fire into the shop and hit a member of staff, who fortunately did not require hospital treatment.

The suspects are thought to have fled in a silver saloon car.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was treated at hospital but has now been discharged. Trident officers are now appealing for information and any footage that may have been captured.

Scotland Yard said no motive has been established and no arrests made.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Mark Attridge, said: “This incident took place on a main road that was busy with traffic and pedestrians. It was extremely lucky that other members of the public were not harmed.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“As I have mentioned, the area was busy, so drivers may have dashcam footage showing the group of suspects before or after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via @MetCC quoting CAD 8264/13JULY.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Three time player of the season Shane Gore departs Wingate & Finchley

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Serge Aurier to decided on his availability for Tottenham’s trip to Newcastle

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Lucas Digne of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans ‘crazy minutes’ for players

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions on the touchline

Haringey Huskies re-sign Ryan Payne

Defenceman Ryan Payne in action for the Haringey Racers (Pic: Haringey Huskies)

Wood Green shooting: Man shot in the shoulder after being chased by gang

The victim was shot in the shoulder. Picture: Met Police