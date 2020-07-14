Wood Green shooting: Man shot in the shoulder after being chased by gang

The victim was shot in the shoulder. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in the shoulder in Wood Green High Road.

The 27-year-old victim was with two of his friends when they were chased by a gang at about 9.45pm last night.

He was hit in the shoulder with a bullet before the trio found refuge in a shop.

But the armed group of suspects then opened fire into the shop and hit a member of staff, who fortunately did not require hospital treatment.

The suspects are thought to have fled in a silver saloon car.

The victim was treated at hospital but has now been discharged. Trident officers are now appealing for information and any footage that may have been captured.

Scotland Yard said no motive has been established and no arrests made.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Mark Attridge, said: “This incident took place on a main road that was busy with traffic and pedestrians. It was extremely lucky that other members of the public were not harmed.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“As I have mentioned, the area was busy, so drivers may have dashcam footage showing the group of suspects before or after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via @MetCC quoting CAD 8264/13JULY.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111