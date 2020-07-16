Man shot in chest while with friends in Camden Town park

A 23-year-old man was shot in Castlehaven Park, police believe. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest late at night in a Camden Town Park.

A 23-year old man went to hospital shortly after midnight on July 16 after being shot in Castlehaven Park, police understand.

The victim was apparently with a group of friends when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening or changing.

He then ran into the road and flagged down a passing motorist, who took him to hospital.

Detectives are trying to trace the driver who is a potential witness.

A crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 670/16Jul

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org