Man shot in chest while with friends in Camden Town park
PUBLISHED: 20:10 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 16 July 2020
Archant
A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest late at night in a Camden Town Park.
A 23-year old man went to hospital shortly after midnight on July 16 after being shot in Castlehaven Park, police understand.
The victim was apparently with a group of friends when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening or changing.
He then ran into the road and flagged down a passing motorist, who took him to hospital.
Detectives are trying to trace the driver who is a potential witness.
A crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 670/16Jul
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
