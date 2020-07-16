Man shot in the chest while with friends in Camden Town park
PUBLISHED: 20:10 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 16 July 2020
A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest late at night in a Camden Town park.
A 23-year old man went to hospital in the early hours of Thursday (July 16) after being shot in Castlehaven Park, police understand.
The victim was reportedly with a group of friends when he was shot.
He then ran into the road and flagged down a passing driver, who took him to hospital. The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and police are trying to trace the driver as a potential witness.
A police cordon was taken down in Castlehaven Park on Thursday as investigations continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with information can call the police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 670/16Jul
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
