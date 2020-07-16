Man shot in the chest while with friends in Camden Town park

A 23-year-old man was shot in Castlehaven Park, police believe. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest late at night in a Camden Town park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 23-year old man went to hospital in the early hours of Thursday (July 16) after being shot in Castlehaven Park, police understand.

The victim was reportedly with a group of friends when he was shot.

He then ran into the road and flagged down a passing driver, who took him to hospital. The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made and police are trying to trace the driver as a potential witness.

A police cordon was taken down in Castlehaven Park on Thursday as investigations continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can call the police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 670/16Jul

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Contact Michael from the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk