Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant. Archant

The case of a man accused of killing his elderly Tufnell Park neighbour during lockdown has come before the Old Bailey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Rooks, 80, was pronounced dead after being found collapsed with a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road on May 4.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged he may have suffered fatal injuries after being attacked with a brandy bottle.

Sable Thomas, 42, who lived in a neighbouring flat to Mr Rooks in Dalmeny Road, was charged with his murder.

The defendant, who is being held in custody at Belmarsh jail, did not attend a court hearing on Monday due to illness.

During the hearing held via Skype, Old Bailey Judge Nigel Lickley QC set a plea hearing for July 27 and remanded the defendant into custody.