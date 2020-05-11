Search

Advanced search

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

PUBLISHED: 16:10 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 11 May 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Archant

The case of a man accused of killing his elderly Tufnell Park neighbour during lockdown has come before the Old Bailey.

Anthony Rooks, 80, was pronounced dead after being found collapsed with a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road on May 4.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged he may have suffered fatal injuries after being attacked with a brandy bottle.

Sable Thomas, 42, who lived in a neighbouring flat to Mr Rooks in Dalmeny Road, was charged with his murder.

The defendant, who is being held in custody at Belmarsh jail, did not attend a court hearing on Monday due to illness.

During the hearing held via Skype, Old Bailey Judge Nigel Lickley QC set a plea hearing for July 27 and remanded the defendant into custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Cocaine, gun, ammunition and £25,000 cash seized from Hornsey flat as two men charged

The .32 calibre pistol recovered from the property in Hornsey High Street. Picture: National Crime Agency

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Cocaine, gun, ammunition and £25,000 cash seized from Hornsey flat as two men charged

The .32 calibre pistol recovered from the property in Hornsey High Street. Picture: National Crime Agency

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham ‘will not let Ndombele leave’ this summer

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele gets past Red Star Belgrade's Jose Alberto Canas during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal legend Wright reveals online racist abuse

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright

Coronavirus: Professional sport in England could resume behind closed doors

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Looking back: Arsenal Women end seven-year wait to lift WSL trophy

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd
Drive 24