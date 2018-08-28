Man charged with murder after fatal fire at Highgate Medical Health Centre

Police have charged a man with murder following a blaze at a Highgate health centre.

Jordan Bramble, 21, of Dartmouth Park Hill, has been charged with the murder of a 46-year-old man.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the Highgate Mental Health Centre, also in Dartmouth Park Hill, at 6.30am on Sunday.

The man, who has yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Bramble will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court this morning.