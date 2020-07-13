Man charged with GBH after police officer stabbed in Hendon

A police officer was stabbed on Friday. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a police officer was stabbed in Hendon.

Detectives are investigating an incident at about 1.15pm on Friday, July 10, which saw a police officer stabbed in the arm on Hendon Way by Brent Cross.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Ibrahim Gul, 37, of Finchley Road, has been charged with GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (July 13).

North West BCU Cmdr Roy Smith said: “This is another example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis as they go about their duty protecting the people of London.

“Knowing that there were reports of a man in possession of a knife, this police constable and his colleagues ran to challenge and apprehend him – these are truly brave actions.

“I have visited the injured officer in hospital and thankfully he should make a full recovery from his injury.”