Man charged with obstructing the railway after hours of delays to St Pancras train services
PUBLISHED: 10:27 01 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A 44-year-old man will appear in court today, after a protester caused hours of delays to St Pancras services by standing on a train tunnel roof nearby.
Terry Maher, of Cubitt Street, Camden, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with obstructing the railway and causing a public nuisance.
The incident on Friday evening meant trains were disrupted until midday on Saturday after a man was spotted on the tunnel roof off The Pavilions Way near the Cally.
Eyewitnesses reported the man waving an English flag.
ACC Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police, said: “Friday evening’s incident was extremely challenging and I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst a number of specialist teams responded.
“This was a fast paced enquiry and I am pleased that a man has now been charged in connection.”