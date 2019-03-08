Man charged with obstructing the railway after hours of delays to St Pancras train services

St Pancras train station in London. Picture: PA Images/Philip Toscano PA Archive/PA Images

A 44-year-old man will appear in court today, after a protester caused hours of delays to St Pancras services by standing on a train tunnel roof nearby.

Terry Maher, of Cubitt Street, Camden, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with obstructing the railway and causing a public nuisance.

The incident on Friday evening meant trains were disrupted until midday on Saturday after a man was spotted on the tunnel roof off The Pavilions Way near the Cally.

Eyewitnesses reported the man waving an English flag.

ACC Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police, said: “Friday evening’s incident was extremely challenging and I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst a number of specialist teams responded.

“This was a fast paced enquiry and I am pleased that a man has now been charged in connection.”