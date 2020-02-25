Search

Advanced search

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

PUBLISHED: 18:08 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 25 February 2020

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man has been found guilty of kiling an Islington teenager in Camden in a gang-related attack.

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.

A man has been found guilty of kiling an Islington teenager in Camden in a gang-related attack.

Arif Biomy, 19, of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, was today (February 25) found guilty of murdering Alex Smith, 16, by a jury at Inner London Crown Court.

Yusuf Yusuf, 19, of Sandwell Crescent, West Hampstead, pleaded guilty on February 10 to assisting an offender. Both men will be sentenced on March 12.

Alex Smith, 16, a gang member from the Regent's Park estate who grew up near Holloway Road and went to school in Tufnell Park, was fatally stabbed by Biomy - a rival gang member from the Agar Grove estate - in Munster Square on August 12 last year, shortly after 11pm.

Tributes laid for the teenager, who grew up near Holloway Road and went to school in Tufnell Park. Picture: Polly HancockTributes laid for the teenager, who grew up near Holloway Road and went to school in Tufnell Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Biomy was one of six 'Cumbo' gang members who were driving around the Fitzrovia and Euston Road area looking for rivals to attack as part of an ongoing feud.

The cars driven were both stolen - a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Leon, which was driven by Biomy.

On the night of the attack, Alex and his friends left Nando's onto Bolsover Street before the group took refuge at an estate in Euston Road, after they encountered the Cumbo gang.

You may also want to watch:

Two cars then pulled up in Longford Street where a number of males ran into a block of flats, before Alex was spotted.

While Biomy stayed in the car, Alex was chased by three males to Munster Square where he was stabbed at least twice, once fatally to the chest.

Meanwhile, six males made off in the two cars, both of which were later torched by Yusuf.

Biomy and Yusuf spoke on the phone twice before the killing, and then again after.

At court, the prosecution argued all of those in the two cars committed murder as part of a joint plan.

With four remaining suspects, police continue to investigate the stabbing.

The driver of the Fiesta remains outstanding, but the identity of two passengers in that car are known to police.

Both men, aged 19 and 20 at the time, fled the UK within days of the stabbing.

One of the two passengers in the Seat. meanwhile, is a 20-year-old man who has been detained under the Mental Health Act and is not fit to stand trial.

The second passenger remains unknown.

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Capitalism out of control’: Offshore investors cling to property empires in north London

Clockwise from left: A row of ten shops and flats in Golders Green Road, bought for £22m via a shell company in the Isle of Man; Grade II-listed Furnival House, owned offshore in Jersey; a house in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm, that changed hands for just £2,500. Pictures: Google Streetview

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Capitalism out of control’: Offshore investors cling to property empires in north London

Clockwise from left: A row of ten shops and flats in Golders Green Road, bought for £22m via a shell company in the Isle of Man; Grade II-listed Furnival House, owned offshore in Jersey; a house in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm, that changed hands for just £2,500. Pictures: Google Streetview

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

England’s win over Ireland a ‘confidence boost’ for Wales clash says Saracens’ Farrell

England's Maro Itoje during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Les Ferdinand assesses Tottenham’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League

Tottenham's Les Ferdinand (L) and Blackburn's Nils-Eric Johansson battle for possession during the Worthington Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Picture: Tom Hevezi/PA

‘No positives’ for McCall as Wasps sting Saracens

Saracens head coach Mark McCall

Highgate Albion progress into semi-finals of Middlesex Junior Cup

Highgate Albion during the penalty shoot-out against British Airways (Pic: John Eager)

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24