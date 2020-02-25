Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A man has been found guilty of kiling an Islington teenager in Camden in a gang-related attack.

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year. Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.

Arif Biomy, 19, of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, was today (February 25) found guilty of murdering Alex Smith, 16, by a jury at Inner London Crown Court.

Yusuf Yusuf, 19, of Sandwell Crescent, West Hampstead, pleaded guilty on February 10 to assisting an offender. Both men will be sentenced on March 12.

Alex Smith, 16, a gang member from the Regent's Park estate who grew up near Holloway Road and went to school in Tufnell Park, was fatally stabbed by Biomy - a rival gang member from the Agar Grove estate - in Munster Square on August 12 last year, shortly after 11pm.

Tributes laid for the teenager, who grew up near Holloway Road and went to school in Tufnell Park. Picture: Polly Hancock Tributes laid for the teenager, who grew up near Holloway Road and went to school in Tufnell Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Biomy was one of six 'Cumbo' gang members who were driving around the Fitzrovia and Euston Road area looking for rivals to attack as part of an ongoing feud.

The cars driven were both stolen - a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Leon, which was driven by Biomy.

On the night of the attack, Alex and his friends left Nando's onto Bolsover Street before the group took refuge at an estate in Euston Road, after they encountered the Cumbo gang.

Two cars then pulled up in Longford Street where a number of males ran into a block of flats, before Alex was spotted.

While Biomy stayed in the car, Alex was chased by three males to Munster Square where he was stabbed at least twice, once fatally to the chest.

Meanwhile, six males made off in the two cars, both of which were later torched by Yusuf.

Biomy and Yusuf spoke on the phone twice before the killing, and then again after.

At court, the prosecution argued all of those in the two cars committed murder as part of a joint plan.

With four remaining suspects, police continue to investigate the stabbing.

The driver of the Fiesta remains outstanding, but the identity of two passengers in that car are known to police.

Both men, aged 19 and 20 at the time, fled the UK within days of the stabbing.

One of the two passengers in the Seat. meanwhile, is a 20-year-old man who has been detained under the Mental Health Act and is not fit to stand trial.

The second passenger remains unknown.