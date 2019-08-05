Search

Maida Vale man charged with dangerous driving by cops after Knightsbridge collision in August 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 May 2020

Lennox Gardens, Knightsbridge. Picture: Google

Lennox Gardens, Knightsbridge. Picture: Google

Archant

Maida Vale man Ahmed Al Husseini, 25, has been charged over a collision in Knightsbridge last August.

Al Husseini, of Dundee House, was charged with dangerous driving by post on May 5.

The alleged crime took place on August 5 2019.

Al Husseini is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 August 2020.

