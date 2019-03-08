Search

Maida Vale Easter attack: 'Serious assault' sees victim rushed to hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:57 21 April 2019

British Transport Police outside of Maida Vale station after a

British Transport Police outside of Maida Vale station after a "serious assault" on Easter Sunday. Picture: British Transport Police

A “serious assault” at Maida Vale tube station this afternoon saw the victim rushed to hospital and police close the station for more than an hour.

This person, who has not been identified, was attacked shortly before half past three.

A number of British Transport Police (BTP) officers were on the scene, along with police dogs.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.30pm today (21 April) to reports of an assault near Maida Vale London Underground station.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car to the scene.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

At the time of writing the tube station has re-opened.

At 4.40pm British Transport Police tweeted: “We are currently on scene at #MaidaVale with @BTPLondon & @Ldn_Ambulance after we were called to reports of a serious assault.”

Did you see the incident at Maida Vale station? Contact Sam on the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Show Job Lists