London Central Mosque stabbing: Man charged with GBH over attack on prayer leader

PUBLISHED: 12:19 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 22 February 2020

Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, where a man has been stabbed. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possessing a blade in relation to the stabbing at the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park on February 20.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) meets mosque Director General Dr Ahmad Al-Dubayan (left) at the London Central Mosque, near Regent's Park. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireMayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) meets mosque Director General Dr Ahmad Al-Dubayan (left) at the London Central Mosque, near Regent's Park. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Daniel Horton, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged on Friday February 21 and is expected to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday February 22.

The incident is alleged to have occured shortly after 3pm.

The victim, Raafat Maglad who is a a muezzin or prayer leader at the mosque, was taken to hospital for treatment byt discharged - and even returned to the scene of the attack less than a day later.

Officers from Scotland Yard's Central West Command Unit continue to investigate.

