London Central Mosque stabbing: Accused to return to court for plea hearing in May

Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, where a man has been stabbed. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

The alleged attacker of the London Central Mosque stabbing in February will return to court in May.

Daniel Horton, 29, will appear at Southwark Crown Court on May 26 for a plea hearing charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article.

Horton, who is homeless, was remanded in custody ahead of the hearing.

He was first charged on February 21 and appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Then, he spoke only to state his nationality as British and confirm his name and date of birth.

On February 20, Raafat Maglad, 70, was treated in hospital for stab injuries after being injured at London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park.

Mr Maglad, known as the muezzin - the person who makes the call to prayer - returned to the mosque for Friday prayers, less than 24 hours after the incident.