Regent’s Park stabbing: Murder investigation launched after man killed near London Central Mosque

Police cars at Regent's Park Mosque this morning, after a man was stabbed to death nearby last night. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his early 20s was fatally stabbed near Regent’s Park Mosque last night.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were at the mosque in Park Road last night after emergency services were called at 6.15pm to a flat in Elmton Court, Cunningham Place, half a mile away.

They found a man at the scene suffering from stab injuries. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he later died.

The mosque was sealed off while armed officers searched it, looking for the suspects who had fled the scene. No arrests have been made.This morning the mosque has reopened and was quiet after last night’s search. Two police cars remained parked in the driveway, with officers still on site.

A statement from the mosque, which is also acts as the London Central Mosque thanked the police for its swift action, and passed on its thoughts to the victim and his family.

Officers are in the process of formally identifying him and are trying to contact his next of kin.

Metropolitan Police’s service commander, Simon Rose said: “Officers remain in the vicinity speaking to people living and working in the area who have been affected by the incident and the emergency services response.

“We have been in close contact with The Islamic Cultural Centre (Regents Park Mosque) and thank them for their patience and understanding whilst officers in the immediate aftermath of the murder conducted essential searches of the area.”

“We do not believe the incident emanated or is connected to the Mosque and we have worked together with the Mosque and local people to try to ensure that Friday prayers are able to go ahead and there is little or no disruption. We are extremely grateful for assistance of the mosque and the worshippers.”

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information about the person(s) responsible to speak to police officers at the scene, call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.