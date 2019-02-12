Hampstead loading bay changed to ‘loving bay’ for Valentine’s Day

Traders and residents of South End Green turn the loading bay outside Amberden Estates into a “Loving Bay” Archant

Drivers and pedestrians in South End Green will be doing a double take today (Thu) as one romantic local has changed the words of the area’s loading bay to “loving bay”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rebrand is the brainchild of Jonathan Bergman, who works and lives nearby.

He said he hopes the change will spur neighbours to “show the love” – it is Valentine’s Day, after all.

Jonathan printed off some letters of a similar size to the highway markings, and replaced the A with a V, and blanked out the D.

He got some of his friends, neighbours and local traders together to crowd in the loading bay. Jonathan himself was joined by his wife, Madeline.

“Every day I look out my office window, and see this bay. And I realised if you change the letters you would get ‘loving bay’,” he said.

The change will be in place for the next few days, and Jonathan hopes people will seize on the initiative and change similar bays across the country for Valentine’s Day in the coming years.