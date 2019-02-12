Laureline Garcia-Bertaux: Murder investigation launched after body of woman with Camden links found in shallow grave in Kew

Police are looking for Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, last seen on the evening of Saturday March 2 in Richmond. Picture: Met Police Archant

The body of a 35 year-old woman with links to Camden was found in a shallow grave in Kew last night.

A murder investigation into the death of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, who was reported missing on Monday morning when she didn’t not arrive for work, is now underway.

Police said she was known to visit the Camden area.

Her body was found by police officers on Wednesday evening in Darell Road, Kew.

Laureline has not been formally identified but her family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There have been no arrests made.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact @MetCC on Twitter using the crime reference number CAD 4439/05MAR

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.