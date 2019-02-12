Search

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux: Murder investigation launched after body of woman with Camden links found in shallow grave in Kew

PUBLISHED: 13:29 07 March 2019

Police are looking for Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, last seen on the evening of Saturday March 2 in Richmond. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The body of a 35 year-old woman with links to Camden was found in a shallow grave in Kew last night.

A murder investigation into the death of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, who was reported missing on Monday morning when she didn’t not arrive for work, is now underway.

Police said she was known to visit the Camden area.

Her body was found by police officers on Wednesday evening in Darell Road, Kew.

Laureline has not been formally identified but her family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There have been no arrests made.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact @MetCC on Twitter using the crime reference number CAD 4439/05MAR

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man cautioned for having meat cleaver in West Hampstead after armed police realise he had it for ‘genuine reasons’

A meat cleaver taken by British Transport Police armed officers at West Hampstead Thameslink station yesterday. Picture: British Transport Police Firearms Unit

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

Police appeal for information to help trace missing 35-year-old

Police are looking for Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, last seen on the evening of Saturday March 2 in Richmond. Picture: Met Police

Walking the river Fleet: The lost river which ‘bears witness’ to London’s history

The curve of Kings Cross is built to the curve of the banks of the Fleet. Picture: Tom Holland

