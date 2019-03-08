Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: @999London Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Kentish Town last night.

Police were called to Grafton Road, at the junction with Vicars Road, at about 8.30pm and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been told and a post-mortem examination is now set to take place.

No arrests have been made and detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.

A Section 60 order was put in place for the NW1 and NW5 areas until 6am this morning following the stabbing. The order gives police more powers to stop and search people.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting CAD7273/1Apr. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit the Crimestoppers website fearless.org, where they can pass on information anonymously.

Do you know the man who died? Please call Harry at the news desk on 020 7433 0119.