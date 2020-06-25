Search

Kentish Town man jailed over involvement in County Lines drug dealing in Kent and Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:45 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 25 June 2020

Mohammed Rashid, 27, who was sentenced to nine years at Woolwich Crown Court for his involvement in a highly profitable cocaine conspiracy. Picture: PA / Kent Police

A Kentish Town man was among 11 people to be jailed over involvement in a County Lines drug dealing ring operating between Kent and Essex.

On Wednesday June 24, Mohammed Rashid, 27, of Ingestre Road was jailed for nine years at Woolwich Crown Court after he changed his plea and admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Rashid was one of three men who either owned or insured vehicles used to transport the Class A drug to Southend from bases in Gravesend and Dartford.

The drug dealing operation, which ran between February and August 2019 and used a phone line called “Dave” that received more than 750 calls or texts a day, is thought by police to have had an annual turnover of in excess of £1.5m.

Ringleaders Jetmir Cenaj 21, of Spring Vale North in Dartford, and Aretur Gashi,30, of College Road in Gravesend, were jailed for 12 and a half and 10 and a half years respectively.

Elidon Haxhaij, 22, of Fulwell Park Avenue, Twickenham, will serve 10 years behind bars, while another seven offenders face terms of between 14 months and six years behind bars.

