Man charged with assaulting pensioner on a Camden bus
PUBLISHED: 07:38 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:38 03 July 2020
Metropolitan Police
A man has been charged after a pensioner was assaulted on a bus in Camden.
Bradley Weight, 23, of Kentish Town, was charged on July 1 with GBH without intent.
A 69-year-old woman was assaulted on board a bus on May 4.
Weight is bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates Court on August 25.
