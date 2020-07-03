Man charged with assaulting pensioner on a Camden bus

A man has been charged after a pensioner was assaulted on a bus in Camden.

Bradley Weight, 23, of Kentish Town, was charged on July 1 with GBH without intent.

A 69-year-old woman was assaulted on board a bus on May 4.

Weight is bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates Court on August 25.