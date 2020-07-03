Search

Man charged with assaulting pensioner on a Camden bus

PUBLISHED: 07:38 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:38 03 July 2020

Kentish Town man charged with assaulting pensioner on bus. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town man charged with assaulting pensioner on bus. Picture: Met Police

Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged after a pensioner was assaulted on a bus in Camden.

Bradley Weight, 23, of Kentish Town, was charged on July 1 with GBH without intent.

A 69-year-old woman was assaulted on board a bus on May 4.

Weight is bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates Court on August 25.

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

