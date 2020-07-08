Search

Kenloy Clarke: Hornsey man gets 12 years for shooting brother and woman in Wood Green restaurant

PUBLISHED: 16:23 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 08 July 2020

Kenloy Clarke holding a firearm Picture: Met Police

Kenloy Clarke holding a firearm Picture: Met Police

A Hornsey man has been jailed for 12 years for walking into a Wood Green restaurant and shooting his brother.

Kenloy Clarke. Picture: Met PoliceKenloy Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Kenloy Clarke, 34, of Birkbeck Road, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on July 8.

He pleaded guilty to two count of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and two firearms offences in May.

The shooting took place at 9.50pm on September 17 last year, in a takeaway in Lordship Lane.

Janice Watson, 46, and Clarke’s brother, Fitzroy Banton, 31, both went to hospital after suffering gunshot injuries, and although Ms Watson has since been discharged from hospital, her condition was critical for some time.

Clarke was arrested three days later

Det Const Damon Carr said: “I hope that the victims in this can benefit from some closure in knowing that Clarke is behind bars.”

He added the gun used in this crime had never been founded, and the police would appreciate help from anyone who could locate it.

