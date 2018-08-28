Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Teenager found guilty over murder in Mornington Crescent
PUBLISHED: 09:38 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:08 20 December 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
A Kentish Town teenager has been found guilty of murdering Mohammed Aadam Mohammed in Mornington Crescent last year.
Erick Ekam, 19, of Falkland Road in Haringey, was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey of stabbing to death the 20-year-old in Hampstead Way on September 4.
He was also found guilty of two counts of possessing a knife.
The first trial into the killing was aborted over the summer.
Opening the prosecution case almost a fortnight ago, Allison Hunter QC claimed Ekam stabbed Mr Mohamed in a “ferocious” targeted attack, and chased him across Hampstead Road brandishing the bloodied weapon even as he tried to flee.
He will be sentenced tomorrow.