Joy Morgan: Fortune Green man denies murder in case of missing midwifery student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

A Fortune Green man will face trial over the murder of missing midwifery student Joy Morgan after entering a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shohfah El-Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, is alleged to have killed Ms Morgan between December 26 and December 30 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The 21 year old disappeared after attending a church celebration in Ilford, east London, on December 26.

The defendant appeared in court via video link from Bedford jail and he spoke only to enter his not guilty plea before Mr Justice Edis.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his trial at St Albans Crown Court on July 8 before senior judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The trial is expected to go on for up to three weeks.