Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have released CCTV footage after a woman and her baby were terrorised by armed thugs in an aggravated burglary.

The 32-year-old and her baby were at home in the Abbey Road area at 11pm on Thursday September 19.

Footage shows a black Audi, with the registration plate GU13 FDV, entering the drive of the home. Three men got out and forced their way inside as another waited inside the car.

By this time the victim had already called police, but the men went upstairs and demanded she tell them where the safe was while threatening her with a large knife.

She took off her wedding ring, and a bangle in an attempt to get the men to leave.

However the burglars continued to ask where the safe was. They then fled before the victim ran to her baby's room and waited for police to arrive.

Detectives have released pictures of the stolen items, as well as CCTV footage of the men as they forced their way inside.

Det Con Daryl Cavanagh, who is investigating the incident said: "This was a terrifying incident, made all the more callous by the fact that the victim was at home along with her young baby.

"All have their faces concealed and are wearing dark clothing, but it is hoped someone may recognise the vehicle. It is unknown as to whether the vehicle was on false plates."

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference to CAD 9062 of September 19.