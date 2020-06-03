Search

Advanced search

Victim of Hornsey stabbing died after ‘brushing off’ wound to his thigh, court hears as manslaughter trial begins

PUBLISHED: 13:14 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 03 June 2020

James O’Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, Picture: Met Police

James O’Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A tiny cut to a varicose vein led to the death of a man in an Hornsey flat after an argument last December, the Old Bailey heard.

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Boyton Road, Hornsey. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyThe scene of a fatal stabbing in Boyton Road, Hornsey. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

James O’Keefe, 47, did not seek medical help and probably “brushed off” the 1.5cm deep wound after a kitchen knife nicked his right thigh, the Old Bailey was told.

Unbeknown to him, it had sliced a varicose vein, causing “severe, prolonged and unchecked bleeding”, from which he died, jurors heard.

Mr O’Keefe’s friend George Nolan, 55, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Julian Evans said the pair had got into an argument while drinking at Boyton Road flat of another friend, Jan Farnham, on December 9.

Afterwards, Mr Farnham allegedly found Mr O’Keefe with his trouser leg soaked with blood, saying that Nolan had stabbed him.

You may also want to watch:

Mr O’Keefe then went into the bathroom where he collapsed in the bath, as Mr Farnham rushed to get help, jurors heard.

The following day, a knife with the victim’s blood on it was found in a communal bin near Mr Farnham’s flat and Nolan was arrested, the court heard.

Mr Evans said: “Based on the medical evidence and the blood staining inside the flat, it would appear that James O’Keefe suffered a single stab wound that bled profusely, unchecked and untreated for a lengthy period of time, before he collapsed in the bathroom.

“In all likelihood, James O’Keefe did not appreciate the potential seriousness of the injury he had suffered. Whether this was because he was intoxicated or whether he lost consciousness is not known.

Mr Evans said that in light of the size of the shallow wound, the prosecution’s case was that Nolan stabbed Mr O’Keefe intending to cause him some but not really serious harm.

Nolan, of Tottenham, denies manslaughter. His defence is that an argument had blown up between Mr O’Keefe and Mr Farnham over a coat the victim was refusing to return.

Mr Evans said: “It is the defendant’s case that he picked up a knife inside the flat in order to deter James O’Keefe, who was armed and advancing upon him, and that O’Keefe suffered the injury to his thigh as a result of stumbling towards him while he was holding the knife.”

The trial continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs Heung-Min Son says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (Pic: John Walton/PA)

On this day in 2004: Tottenham choose Jacques-Santini

Jacques Santini stands in the Spurs' dug-out for what proved to be his last game in charge of the north London club, at Craven Cottage (Pic: Chris Young/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

Crouch End hair salon reopens with first appointments auctioned for NHS

Roots the dog and the team at Crown London Crouch End led by owner Jay Lefevre
Drive 24