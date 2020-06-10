Search

Advanced search

Man cleared of manslaughter of James O’Keefe, who bled to death after cut to varicose vein in Hornsey flat

PUBLISHED: 13:31 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 10 June 2020

James O’Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, Picture: Met Police

James O’Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man has been cleared of the manslaughter of his friend who died in a Hornsey flat after suffering a tiny cut from the tip of a blade.

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Boyton Road, Hornsey. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyThe scene of a fatal stabbing in Boyton Road, Hornsey. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

James O’Keefe, 47, did not seek medical help and probably “brushed off” the 1.5cm deep wound after a kitchen knife nicked his right thigh, the Old Bailey was told.

But unbeknown to him, it had sliced a varicose vein, causing “severe, prolonged and unchecked bleeding”, from which he died, jurors had heard.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for just over an hour to find Tottenham man George Nolan, 55, not guilty of manslaughter on June 10. He had denied the offence.

Earlier, prosecutor Julian Evans had alleged the pair had got into an argument while drinking at the Boyton Road flat of another friend Jan Farnham, on December 9 last year.

Afterwards, Mr Farnham found Mr O’Keefe with his trouser leg soaked with blood.

You may also want to watch:

Mr O’Keefe went into the bathroom where he collapsed in the bath, as Mr Farnham rushed to get help.

Mr Evans had said: “Based on the medical evidence and the blood staining inside the flat, it would appear that James O’Keefe suffered a single stab wound that bled profusely, unchecked and untreated for a lengthy period of time before he collapsed in the bathroom.

“In all likelihood, James O’Keefe did not appreciate the potential seriousness of the injury he had suffered. Whether this was because he was intoxicated or whether he lost consciousness is not known.

“What is clear though is that the wound bled profusely. No doubt unbeknownst to him, the knife wound damaged an underlying varicose vein.”

READ MORE: VICTIM OF HORNSEY STABBING DIED AFTER ‘BRUSHING OFF’ WOUND TO HIS THIGH, COURT HEARS

Mr Evans has said the prosecution’s case was that Mr Nolan stabbed his friend intending to cause him some but not really serious harm.

In his defence, Mr Nolan said an argument had blown up between Mr O’Keefe and Mr Farnham over a coat the victim was refusing to return.

He said that he had tried to reason with Mr O’Keefe, but picked up a knife to deter Mr O’Keefe, who was armed with a rounders bat.

He said that Mr O’Keefe suffered the injury to his thigh as a result of stumbling towards him while he was holding the knife.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Demand soars for Kentish Town fruit and veg boxes as GP and church chip in

Reverend Alexandra Lilley, priest-in-charge of St George and All Saints. Picture: Kentish Town Vegbox

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Demand soars for Kentish Town fruit and veg boxes as GP and church chip in

Reverend Alexandra Lilley, priest-in-charge of St George and All Saints. Picture: Kentish Town Vegbox

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Wingate bag new sponsor in Posh owner MacAnthony as they still bid to raise funds

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony poses with former manager Darren Ferguson (right) (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Southgate: England players ‘would walk off’ if racially abused again

England manager Gareth Southgate

Man cleared of manslaughter of James O’Keefe, who bled to death after cut to varicose vein in Hornsey flat

James O’Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, Picture: Met Police
Drive 24