Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police Archant

The murder of an Islington teenager in Camden was a "tit-for-tat" gang killing, a court heard.

Tributes laid at Munster Square, where the 16-year-old was fatally stabbed. Picture: Polly Hancock Tributes laid at Munster Square, where the 16-year-old was fatally stabbed. Picture: Polly Hancock

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed in Munster Square on 12 August last year shortly after 11pm.

The Old Bailey was told on Tuesday (February 5) that the murder was a "targeted" attack following a dispute between Camden gangs from the Regent's Park and Agar Grove estates.

Arif Biomy, 19, of Wickham Lane, Plumstead, denies murdering Mr Smith.

Yusuf Yusuf, 19, of Sandwell Crescent, West Hampstead, denies two counts of assisting an offender.

Munster Square, in the Regent's Park Estate. Picture: Sam Volpe Munster Square, in the Regent's Park Estate. Picture: Sam Volpe

Prosecutor Brian O'Neill QC said Biomy and Yusuf were associated with the Agar Grove gang and were "well-versed in its methods, its beefs and its feuds".

Mr O'Neill described the murder of Mr Smith, who had moved to Wembley but grew up in Islington, saying: "Just after 11pm, the two vehicles pulled up outside 8 Longford Street, three males got out of the cars and ran into the premises.

"They were clearly looking for someone. One of these males was holding a large knife or machete. One of the three males had been in the Seat Leon driven by Biomy, the other two had come from the Ford Fiesta.

"Shortly after this the Cumbo gang members (from the Regent's Park estate) who had been in Nando's appear to have been spotted again. Another chase ensued both on foot and by car.

"Alex Smith was pursued on foot by the three from the Agar Grove group as he ran towards Munster Square. He was then stabbed to death on the doorstep to 10 Munster Square."

Mr O'Neill said the Cumbo gang was targeted by the Agar Grove group, which hunted down Mr Smith with "fatal consequences". On 19 May last year, Biomy was stabbed in St Pancras Way, nearly losing his life.

An eyewitness report from Longford Street was then read to court, which described someone saying "there he is" before three males, one with a machete, chased a boy into Osnaburgh Street, towards Munster Square.

Another resident heard someone say "help me, help me", before he found Mr Smith bleeding outside his home as the attackers scarpered.

Mr Smith was pronounced dead at the scene having been stabbed at least twice, including once fatally to the chest, and once to the back.

The trial continues.