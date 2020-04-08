Search

Advanced search

Three men charged with burglary after north London police raids

PUBLISHED: 16:47 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 08 April 2020

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Met Police

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Three men – one from Hampstead and two from Islington – have been charged with burglary after a series of early morning police raids this week.

You may also want to watch:

After being arrested by the Met Police’s Flying Squad on April 7, Conor Patterson, 24 of Mansfield Road, Charlie Durking, 29, of Thornhill Road, and Lee Smith, 27 of Bickerton Road were all charged on April 8.

The trio were remanded into custody and set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho accepts wrongdoing for training session with Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA

Premiership Rugby season suspended indefinitely

Saracens Rotimi Segun is tackled. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 8

England captain Heather Knight

Saracens’ Jamie George discusses 2023 World Cup hopes

England's Jamie George looks on during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: PA

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA
Drive 24