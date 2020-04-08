Three men charged with burglary after north London police raids

Three men – one from Hampstead and two from Islington – have been charged with burglary after a series of early morning police raids this week.

After being arrested by the Met Police’s Flying Squad on April 7, Conor Patterson, 24 of Mansfield Road, Charlie Durking, 29, of Thornhill Road, and Lee Smith, 27 of Bickerton Road were all charged on April 8.

The trio were remanded into custody and set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on April 8.