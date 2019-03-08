Ourania Lambrou: Grandmother 'would still be alive if police hadn't moved her,' family tells inquest

Kentish Town great-grandmother Ourania Lambrou, 80, died after being drunkenly attacked by Harry Goodwin-Sims.Picture: Met Police Archant

The family of a Kentish Town grandmother who died after being attacked by a "dangerous" man believe she may have survived if a police officer had not made her get up and walk, an inquest heard this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ourania Lambrou died on April 3 2018, days after she had been forcefully pushed over by Harry Goodwin-Sims. She fell, hitting her back on a post behind her in Camden Road, St Pancras Coroner's Court heard.

The 80-year-old had been walking along the street when Goodwin-Sims, who had previously been slumped against a bus stop and banged on car bonnets, walked up and pushed her with both hands.

Police officers soon arrived, and one, PC Kang, told her to get up and walk to sit in the back of his police car as it was starting to rain. However four members of Ms Lambrou's family told the hearing this morning that she should not have been asked to move as she had a back injury.

Her son, Peter said: "I've done first aid training, and I was in the army, you don't move somebody with a back injury like that.

"If she hadn't have been moved, I believe she would be alive today."

You may also want to watch:

In September, Goodwin-Sims was jailed for six years for manslaughter.

After the attack she was taken to UCLH, and later discharged despite still being in some pain.

Days later her granddaughter discovered her bleeding from her mouth and unconscious at home. She was rushed to the Royal Free Hospital where she died.

The beginning of the inquest was delayed this morning after an unsuccessful plea from John Cooper QC for senior coroner Mary Hassell to adjourn the session while a judicial review application was heard.

Mr Cooper, representing the Lambrou family, was appealing against Ms Hassell's ruling that the inquest would not be judged by a jury.

Mrs Lambrou's daughter-in-law, Cheryl, told the court about her breathing difficulties and pains in the aftermath of the assault, some of which were not recorded on the London Ambulance Service's assessment form.

Ms Hassell also heard that the pensioner did not have an MRI scan while in hospital, despite later dying of a cranial haemorrhage, exacerbated by taking the blood thinning drug Warfarin for atrial fibrillation.

The inquest is currently set to run until Wednesday.