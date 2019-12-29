Horror as 'sickening' antisemitic graffiti sprayed in Hampstead including next to synagogue

Antisemitic graffiti on Oddbins. Picture: Ian Cohen Ian Cohen

Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was daubed over several locations in Hampstead, including next to South Hampstead Synagogue.

Antisemitic graffiti on a wall next to South Hampstead Synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper Antisemitic graffiti on a wall next to South Hampstead Synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Warning: Offensive images

Locals reported the graffiti to Scotland Yard and the Community Safety Trust (CST) on Saturday night (December 28).

The graffiti, making reference to an antisemitic trope about the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, was painted on Oddbins, the former Cafe Hampstead site, and a phone box in Rosslyn Hill.

The slurs were also painted over a phone box in Belsize Park and on a wall next to South Hampstead Synagogue in Eton Road.

The graffiti was sprayed around Hampstead. Picture: James Sorene The graffiti was sprayed around Hampstead. Picture: James Sorene

There have been no arrests.

Hampstead Town councillor Oliver Cooper tweeted: "Sickened by the anti-Semitic graffiti on walls all over Hampstead and Belsize Park this morning. All decent people across Britain stand with our Jewish community - and we must move heaven and earth to eradicate this racist hatred, which was unimaginable just a few years ago."

Insp Kev Hailes said: "This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously.

"We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various enquiries are under way to find who is responsible.

"Officers will be on patrol throughout the area in order to provide some reassurance to local communities. Please approach us if you have any questions or concerns.

"I ask anyone who might have seen anything suspicious last night to call us and aid the investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact the Met on 101, quoting crime reference number 7282 of December 28 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.