Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman ‘critical’ in hospital after Hornsey High Street van crash

PUBLISHED: 14:10 28 December 2018

Hornsey's High Street. Picture: Google

Hornsey's High Street. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a van collided with her late afternoon yesterday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward over the incident, which saw the victim taken to an east London hospital.

The driver of the van did stop at the scene, but detectives are now hoping to speak to any passers-by who can help with their enquiries.

The collision happened at approximately ten past five in the afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

There have been no arrests made and enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli in 2011.

Most Read

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family pay tribute to Thaxted crash victim

Reis Farley-Hearn with his partner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Liverpool v Arsenal: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Peter Hill-Wood on appointing Arsene Wenger in 1996: ‘Our ambitions are to win a trophy or two...’

Peter Hill-Wood, chairman of Arsenal Football Club stands in front of number 6 Haslemere Avenue, in Hendon, where he unveiled an English Heritage blue plaque to commemorate Herbert Chapman (1878-1934). PA

Peter Hill-Wood obituary: A true Arsenal man

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Peter Hill-Wood former Arsenal chairman dies at the age of 82

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs look to keep up strong record over newly promoted clubs

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly (right) and Jonny Castro battle for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists