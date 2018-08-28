Woman ‘critical’ in hospital after Hornsey High Street van crash

Hornsey's High Street. Picture: Google Archant

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a van collided with her late afternoon yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward over the incident, which saw the victim taken to an east London hospital.

The driver of the van did stop at the scene, but detectives are now hoping to speak to any passers-by who can help with their enquiries.

The collision happened at approximately ten past five in the afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

There have been no arrests made and enquiries continue.