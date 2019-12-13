Search

Hornsey fatal stabbing victim named

PUBLISHED: 07:10 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:10 13 December 2019

James O’Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Boyton Road. Picture: Met Police

James O'Keefe, from Haringey, died after being stabbed at a residential address in Boyton Road. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

The man who died following a stabbing in Hornsey has been named by police as James O'Keefe.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 6pm on Monday, 9 December to a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, following reports of a fight and a man having been stabbed.

Officers attended and found 47-year-old Mr O'Keefe, from Haringey, at the scene suffering from a stab wound to the leg.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Haringey Public Mortuary on Wednesday (December 11) found the cause of death to have been loss of blood due a single stab wound to the thigh.

George Nolan, 54, of Mount Pleasant Road, was charged with murder.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 11 where he was further remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, December 13.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

