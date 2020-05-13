Search

Police appeal after ‘distressed’ woman is reportedly bundled into untraced car in Hornsey

PUBLISHED: 07:53 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 13 May 2020

When police arrived the car was gone and there was no sign of the woman. Picture: Met Police

When police arrived the car was gone and there was no sign of the woman. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses over the welfare of a “distressed” woman who was reportedly forced into a car in Hornsey on Monday night.

Met officers were called at 11.55pm on May 11 to New River Avenue but there was no trace of the car or the woman.

She is described as white, aged between 25 and 30 years old, with blonde hair. She was wearing black clothing and carrying a grey or white handbag.

The man is also white and was wearing a dark coloured coat, jeans and black trainers.

Det Cons Rebecca Mussington, North Area Command Unit, said: “Whilst it is not entirely clear what happened, our main priority is to establish that this woman is okay.

“If this was you, I would urge you to come forward and speak with us. We need to check on your welfare to ensure that you have not come to any harm.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 7964/11May. Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

