Four Hornsey men charged with violent disorder over fatal stabbing in Maidstone, Kent

PUBLISHED: 10:09 27 August 2019

Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google

Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google

Archant

Four Hornsey men have been charged with violent disorder after an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Maidstone, Kent which saw a 21 year-old man fatally stabbed.

Andre Bent, who has been named by family on social media, died shortly after a "disturbance" in the town's High Street at about 3am on Sunday.

Four men were arrested on Sunday morning, and Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has now charged all of them in relation to the incident.

The four charged are Yussef Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, Mohamed Abdurahman, 23, of Newland Road, and Nathaniel Small, 22 of Boyton Road.

The quartet have been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court in Chatham today (August 27).

The police enquiry into Mr Bent's death continues. Officers have asked anyone with information to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 25-0224, or to pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

