Hornsey man ‘admits responsibility’ for shooting brother and a woman in a Wood Green restaurant

A Hornsey man has pleaded guilty to injuring his brother and a woman after walking into a Wood Green restaurant and opening fire.

Kenloy Clarke, 34, admitted responsibility for the “unusual” shooting incident in Lordship Lane north London, on September 17 last year.

Police had been called to North Middlesex University Hospital at around 9.50pm, where Clarke’s brother, Fitzroy Banton, 31, and Janice Watson, 46, were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mr Banton suffered injuries to his right arm, requiring an operation, but was later discharged.

Ms Watson was said to be in a potentially life-threatening condition after she was shot in the chest, but survived.

Clarke, of Birkbeck Road, Hornsey, had been due to face trial in March for their attempted murders.

However, the Old Bailey case was among those delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday May 20, he appeared by video-link from Belmarsh Prison for a Skype hearing before Judge Nigel Lickley QC.

During the hearing, Clarke entered guilty pleas to two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm when prohibited, and possession of a .22 cartridge.

Prosecutor Nick Hearn said the pleas were acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He asked for attempted murder charges, which the defendant had denied, to lie on file.

Beth O’Reilly, defending, told the court: “This is a man who has never been in trouble before. It is a very unusual case.”

Ordering a pre-sentence report, Judge Lickley suggested that some explanation of “why a man of his age suddenly goes into a restaurant armed with a gun and starts to shoot people” would help shed light on the matter.

He told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty today to a number of very serious offences.

“It is inevitable you will receive a custodial sentence of considerable length in terms of years.”

Clarke was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on July 3.