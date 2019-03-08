Hornsey man appears in court accused or trying to kill brother in Wood Green double shooting

Lordship Lane, Wood Green. Picture: Google Archant

An alleged gunman from Hornsey has appeared in court accused of trying to kill his brother and a woman in Wood Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kenloy Clarke, 33, of Birkbeck Road, is said to have opened fire in Lordship Lane on the night of Tuesday September 17.

Police were called to North Middlesex University Hospital at around 9.50pm, where a man - Clarke's brother, Fitzroy Banton, 31 - and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Banton sustained injuries to his right arm, requiring an operation, and has been discharged.

But Janice Watson, 46, was said to be in a potentially life-threatening condition after she was shot in the chest.

Clarke appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that his nationality is British during the brief hearing.

Yet to enter a plea, Clarke was remanded in custody until October 18 when he will appear at the Old Bailey.