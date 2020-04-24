Hornsey bottle attack: Police appeal after woman hit over head in Priory Park
PUBLISHED: 15:32 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 24 April 2020
Police are investigating after a woman was hit over the head with a glass bottle in Priory Park.
The 36-year-old victim was left needing stitches to her head and ear after being attacked by a man as she walked through the Hornsey park around midday on March 27.
No arrest has been made despite continued enquiries and analysis of CCTV footage, with the Met appealing for witnesses to come forward over the assault, the motive for which remains unclear.
The attack is being treated as an isolated incident and took place by the fountain near Priory Road and Middle lane.
If you have information that could help the investigation please call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 2807838/20.
To give information 100% anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
