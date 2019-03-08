Search

Police hunt four men after homophobic assault on night bus in Camden

PUBLISHED: 11:02 07 June 2019

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Archant

Two women were assaulted in a homophobic attack on a night bus in Camden last week.

Melania Geymonat, 28, was on the bus after a night out with her girlfriend, Chris, in West Hampstead on May 30.

Shortly after 2.30am, as they sat on the top deck of the N31, they were approached by four men who made homophobic remarks to them.

According to a Facebook post by Melania, "They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us 'lesbians' and describing sexual positions."

Both Melania, and her date, Chris, were then attacked and robbed by the men.

Both women were then taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

She added: "I don't know yet if my nose is broken, and I haven't been able to go back to work, but what upsets me the most is that violence has become a common thing, that sometimes it's necessary to see a woman bleeding after having been punched to feel some kind of impact.

"I'm tired of being taken as a sexual object, of finding out that these situations are usual, of gay friends who were beaten up just because."

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting reference number CAD737 of May 30.

