Highgate High Street to get new council-run CCTV cameras after a two year campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 September 2019

Highgate will soon be getting its first council-operated CCTV after a two-year campaign by Haringey Lib Dem councillors.

Liz Morris, Highgate ward councillor and group leader for Liberal Democrat Party, with police officers.Liz Morris, Highgate ward councillor and group leader for Liberal Democrat Party, with police officers.

It was the only ward in the borough without any cameras operated by the town hall. A council official recently wrote to Highgate councillor and Lib Dem leader Liz Morris to say they would be installing a batch of new cameras early next year.

The campaign was sparked in 2017 after a spike in phone thefts and moped crime.

There was also a high-profile smash-and-grab raid on Gail's Bakery in the high street.

Cllr Morris said: "This is welcome news, but it is unacceptable that the council has left Highgate without camera coverage for so long. Neighbouring wards with comparable levels of crime had cameras installed years ago.

"We will work with the council, police and residents to make sure these new cameras go in the right place."

