Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface Archant

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in Highgate.

Forensic officers attended into the night. Picture: @999London Forensic officers attended into the night. Picture: @999London

Police were called to Broadlands Close on Wednesday (February 5) shortly after 4pm by the London Ambulance Service.

A 16-year-old was found with stab injuries at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where his condition has stabilised, and is now deemed not to be life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Eyewitness reports suggest the incident began outside High Point in North Hill, which is near to St Michael's Primary School and 350 yards from Highgate School.

Broadlands Close, where police attended the stabbing. Picture: @999London Broadlands Close, where police attended the stabbing. Picture: @999London

The two cars involved then reportedly continued into Broadlands Close, where they were later found abandoned.

Aziz Hurman, 41, father of two and co-owner of North Hill Food & Wine, said: "It's sad that we are coming to this.

"I worry for my kids - no parents should be going through things like this.

'It's lucky it wasn't about 20 or 30 minutes before because that was the peak of the school run, and that's our worry.

"If it happens in front of a kid, a child can't process it but they get traumatised and they realise as they grow up what actually happened - it's just going to bring back bad memories.

"You know it's mad because after school you dont think of anything like this. You expect your parents to pick you up, and you go go home.

"The only worry should be what am I going to have for dinner?"

The air ambulance deployed to the scene landed in the playing fields of Highgate School.

Its principal deputy head, Todd Lindsay, said school staff were briefed and parents sent messages in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing.

"I have to say our kids were very good," he said. "They were all very calm and they followed our instructions.

"So I've been quite reassured by their response, where there doesn't seem to be a huge amount of anxiety, but clearly no one's very reassured when young people are subject to these sorts of crimes around London.

"I think it's a really good reminder for the community that we are all citizens of London and just because we live in a very nice part of London, it doesn't necessarily mean we aren't part of that community.

"Young people do get anxious and nervous about these things, so we've got a responsibility to keep things as calm as you can while being mindful of the risks of urban life."

A North Hill resident for 40 years said: I've never seen anything like this, it's terrible. There's plenty of families and famous people living here, it's one of the most expensive areas.

"It really is frightening and you just don't expect it here."

A woman from Castle Yard said she had to get an Uber home having heard of the news. "My husband said there had been a stabbing outside the school," she said.

"I was shocked, I thought he was joking at first.

"We've been here for five years and this is the first incident, other than phones being stolen at the Tube, we've ever experienced."

Broadlands Close and parts of North Hill have been cordoned off by police while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 5165/5FEB, Tweet @MetCC or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.