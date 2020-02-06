Search

Highgate stabbing: 16-year-old in 'life-threatening' condition after incident in Broadlands Close

PUBLISHED: 00:35 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 00:35 06 February 2020

Broadlands Close, where a 16-year-old was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Broadlands Close, where a 16-year-old was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A teenager is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Highgate.

Police were called to Broadlands Close on Wednesday shortly after 4pm by the London Ambulance Service.

A male, believed to be 16 years old, was found with stab injuries at the scene before he was taken to hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson said his condition had been assessed as "life-threatening".

Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

A crime scene has been put in place in Broadlands Close while forensic analysis takes place.

