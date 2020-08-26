Search

Highgate Newtown: Man stabbed in the hand in Balmore Street

PUBLISHED: 09:14 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 26 August 2020

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Highgate Newtown. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Highgate Newtown. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

A man was stabbed in the hand in Highgate Newtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Highgate Newtown. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The incident occurred at around 3pm at the junction of Balmore Street and Chester Road.

The police were called to the scene by paramedics at 3.04pm, and found a man “with a laceration to his hand”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “He is believed to have been attacked by another man following a brief altercation.”

The victim was taken to hospital and his condition assessed as “not life-threatening or life-changing”.

A shopkeeper in the vicinity of the incident said he had seen a car racing down the Chester Road moments before the incident.

It is understook the victim may have been a DPD delivery driver.

There have been no arrests and police enquiries continue.

