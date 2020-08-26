Highgate Newtown: Man stabbed in the hand in Balmore Street

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Highgate Newtown. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

A man was stabbed in the hand in Highgate Newtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3pm at the junction of Balmore Street and Chester Road.

The police were called to the scene by paramedics at 3.04pm, and found a man “with a laceration to his hand”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “He is believed to have been attacked by another man following a brief altercation.”

The victim was taken to hospital and his condition assessed as “not life-threatening or life-changing”.

A shopkeeper in the vicinity of the incident said he had seen a car racing down the Chester Road moments before the incident.

It is understook the victim may have been a DPD delivery driver.

There have been no arrests and police enquiries continue.