Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Police have launched a murder enquiry after a fatal fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre in Dartmouth Park Hill.

The fire, at about 6.30am on Sunday morning, killed a 46-year-old man.

The man, who has yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two men – aged 21 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities do not yet know the circumstances of the fire, but Scotland Yard said no one else had been injured.

Both suspects remain in custody as enquiries continue.

