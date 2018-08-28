Search

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

PUBLISHED: 10:07 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 04 February 2019

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Police have launched a murder enquiry after a fatal fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre in Dartmouth Park Hill.

The fire, at about 6.30am on Sunday morning, killed a 46-year-old man.

The man, who has yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two men – aged 21 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities do not yet know the circumstances of the fire, but Scotland Yard said no one else had been injured.

Both suspects remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Did you see the fire, or do you know the man who died? Call Sam at the Ham&High on 07785 616 237 or email sam.volpe@archant.co.uk

