Harry Styles: Reports that pop star was mugged in Hampstead on Valentine's Day

Harry Styles arrives at Tuesday night's Brit Awards. Picture: PA / Ian West PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day in Hampstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former One Direction singer, 26, handed over cash after he was confronted by a mugger in Spaniard's Road during a night out, according to the Mirror Online.

Scotland Yard confirmed the force is investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.

You may also want to watch:

A statement said: "Officers were contacted on Saturday February 15 regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday February 14.

"It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

"The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

Styles, who lives nearby, performed at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

Last year, homeless Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was banned from going within 250 metres of the star after he was convicted of stalking, having spent months camped outside his house.