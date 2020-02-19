Search

Harry Styles: Reports that pop star was mugged in Hampstead on Valentine's Day

PUBLISHED: 15:35 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 19 February 2020

Harry Styles arrives at Tuesday night's Brit Awards. Picture: PA / Ian West

Harry Styles arrives at Tuesday night's Brit Awards. Picture: PA / Ian West

PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day in Hampstead.

The former One Direction singer, 26, handed over cash after he was confronted by a mugger in Spaniard's Road during a night out, according to the Mirror Online.

Scotland Yard confirmed the force is investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.

A statement said: "Officers were contacted on Saturday February 15 regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday February 14.

"It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

"The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

Styles, who lives nearby, performed at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

Last year, homeless Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was banned from going within 250 metres of the star after he was convicted of stalking, having spent months camped outside his house.

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

