Crouch End hardware shop fined £6000 for selling blade to 13-year-old

The Stanley Knife blade sold by Crouch End Hardware, for which the shop recieved a fine of nearly £6000. Picture: Haringey Council Archant

A DIY shop in Crouch End has been fined nearly £6,000 for selling a Stanley knife blade to a 13-year-old.

The sale was picked up during a test-purchase operation by Haringey Council Trading Standards team, which carries out a number of checks against shops in the area that sell blades.

Crouch Hardware Limited, which runs Crouch End Hardware in the Broadway, did not attend the hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

In their absence the matter was proven and they were found guilty. They were fined £5000, told to pay £809 as well as a victim surcharge of £170.

Cllr Mark Blake, cabinet member for communities and equalities, said: "We are determined to do all we can to help reduce knife crime in the borough - it is not something we can ignore.

"This shows our commitment to the safety of our young people and our community. We will continue to take the strongest action against businesses who do not comply with the law."