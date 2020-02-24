Hampstead Village BID: Pub landlord's appeal against paying controversial levy dismissed in High Court

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

Two High Court judges have dismissed a Hampstead landlord's appeal against paying the area's controversial Business Improvement District (BID) levy.

Jimmy McGrath, who runs the King William IV pub, remains therefore liable to pay the BID levy.

Lord Jusice Davis and Mr Justice Holgate found in favour of Camden Council, who collect the BID levy on behalf of the BID itself, and upheld the decision of district judge Julia Newton.

At magistates' court the liablity order - what he will need to pay calculated the figure was around £6,900.

The judges on February 24 found that although - as the council do not dispute - a "mistake" was made in serving the demand notice which tells the business-owner to pay up, but that even so this "would be incapable of rendering a demand notice invalid".

In a written ruling, the judges found the BID regulations "only deal with information that must be provided when a demand notice is served" and do "not require that information to be contained within the notice".

This was a point of contention as, oral argument at the court hearing on January 28 had turned on a technical point of law, whether the regulations' wording meant information about the BID's finances needed to part of the demand notice, or simply supplied with it.

For Mr McGrath, Robert Griffiths QC argued the former, but both judges disagreed.

Lord Justice Davis wrote a separate addtional opinion. He said: "It is plain enough that the introduction of the BID in Hampstead Village has not proved popular in a number of quarters; and the appellant [Mr McGrath] is obviously one of those aggrieved at its introduction. But it is not for the court to pronounce on the merits (or otherwise) of the scheme; and these proceedings cannot be used as a proxy for criticising it."

In April last year, district judge Julia Newton ruled that Mr McGrath had to pay the bill as Camden Council had issued a replacement bill with the right information months later.

Lord Justice Davis continued by paying tribute to the district judge and "the thoroughness of her judgment". He said: "I can see no error in her conclusion."

The judge went on: "No doubt the council did misunderstand the effect of the 2004 regulations, with regard to the supply of information. But it was not deliberate."

Mr McGrath told this newspaper he was "disappointed" and would be discussing his next move with Mr Griffiths.