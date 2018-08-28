Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

PUBLISHED: 10:18 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 February 2019

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

Archant

An 18 year old was stabbed in Euston in the early hours of this morning.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Hampstead Road and Drummond Street just after 1am, where they found the teenager suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital.

No arrests have been made, while Scotland Yard confirmed that enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident continue.

As a result, a number of bus services were diverted, with disruption continuing throughout the morning rush hour.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

East Finchley road accident: Child suffers head injuries after being hit while crossing

The junction where a young girl was hit by a car and suffered head injuries. Picture: Google

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

School run campaigners surrounded by traffic in NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

Angela Davey: Ex-teacher turned county lines ‘manager’ arrested in Camden after two months on the run

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

East Finchley road accident: Child suffers head injuries after being hit while crossing

The junction where a young girl was hit by a car and suffered head injuries. Picture: Google

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

School run campaigners surrounded by traffic in NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

Angela Davey: Ex-teacher turned county lines ‘manager’ arrested in Camden after two months on the run

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Last-gasp goal sends Borough level on points with Dorking

Haringey Borough players celebrate Ricky Sappleton's last-minute winner against Brightlingsea Regent (pic: Haringey Borough Football Club).

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

Man charged with murder after fatal fire at Highgate Medical Health Centre

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

George reflects on brilliant win for England as Sarries stars impress in Six Nations

England's Jamie George during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (pic Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists