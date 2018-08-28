Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google Archant

An 18 year old was stabbed in Euston in the early hours of this morning.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Hampstead Road and Drummond Street just after 1am, where they found the teenager suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital.

No arrests have been made, while Scotland Yard confirmed that enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident continue.

As a result, a number of bus services were diverted, with disruption continuing throughout the morning rush hour.